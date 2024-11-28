PT International Reports Interim Loss Amid Market Challenges

PT International Development Corporation Limited (HK:0372) has released an update.
PT International Development Corporation Limited reported a significant decline in its interim results, with a loss of HK$47.996 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a profit of HK$340.395 million in the same period last year. The company’s revenue increased to HK$76.034 million, but was overshadowed by higher costs and losses on financial instruments. This performance highlights the volatility and challenges faced in the financial markets.
