PT International Reports Interim Loss Amid Market Challenges

PT International Development Corporation Limited (HK:0372) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PT International Development Corporation Limited reported a significant decline in its interim results, with a loss of HK$47.996 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a profit of HK$340.395 million in the same period last year. The company’s revenue increased to HK$76.034 million, but was overshadowed by higher costs and losses on financial instruments. This performance highlights the volatility and challenges faced in the financial markets.

For further insights into HK:0372 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.