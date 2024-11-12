News & Insights

Stocks

PT International Proposes Share Consolidation Plan

November 12, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PT International Development Corporation Limited (HK:0372) has released an update.

PT International Development Corporation Limited has announced a proposed share consolidation, aiming to consolidate every ten existing shares into one new share, subject to shareholder approval. This move is expected to streamline the company’s share structure without changing the board lot size for trading, which will remain at 30,000 consolidated shares. Investors are advised to exercise caution and seek professional advice as the proposal is contingent upon meeting certain conditions.

For further insights into HK:0372 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.