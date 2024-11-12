PT International Proposes Share Consolidation Plan

PT International Development Corporation Limited (HK:0372) has released an update.

PT International Development Corporation Limited has announced a proposed share consolidation, aiming to consolidate every ten existing shares into one new share, subject to shareholder approval. This move is expected to streamline the company’s share structure without changing the board lot size for trading, which will remain at 30,000 consolidated shares. Investors are advised to exercise caution and seek professional advice as the proposal is contingent upon meeting certain conditions.

