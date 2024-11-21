PT International Development Issues Profit Warning

PT International Development Corporation Limited (HK:0372) has released an update.

PT International Development Corporation Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant loss of at least HK$48 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a profit of HK$340 million in the same period last year. This downturn is largely attributed to an unrealized fair value loss on its investment in the AFC Mercury Fund. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

