PT International Development Issues Profit Warning

PT International Development Corporation Limited (HK:0372) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
PT International Development Corporation Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant loss of at least HK$48 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a profit of HK$340 million in the same period last year. This downturn is largely attributed to an unrealized fair value loss on its investment in the AFC Mercury Fund. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.
For further insights into HK:0372 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.