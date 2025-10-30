PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (PTITF) Price Target Decreased by 73.07% to 0.16

The average one-year price target for PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCPK:PTITF) has been revised to $0.16 / share. This is a decrease of 73.07% from the prior estimate of $0.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.12 to a high of $0.21 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 72.63% from the latest reported closing price of $0.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTITF is 0.10%, an increase of 10.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.70% to 1,320,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 881,620K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 839,227K shares , representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTITF by 35.14% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 135,086K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,373K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,587K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTITF by 19.10% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66,174K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DWGAX - AMERICAN FUNDS DEVELOPING WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 26,024K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,381K shares , representing an increase of 17.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTITF by 63.60% over the last quarter.

