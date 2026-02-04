PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk (PHJMF) Price Target Decreased by 17.72% to 0.05

The average one-year price target for PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk (OTCPK:PHJMF) has been revised to $0.05 / share. This is a decrease of 17.72% from the prior estimate of $0.07 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.03 to a high of $0.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.67% from the latest reported closing price of $0.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHJMF is 0.04%, an increase of 42.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 108,452K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 83,434K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,185K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHJMF by 2.93% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 19,459K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 5,000K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEW - WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund N holds 558K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHJMF by 9.16% over the last quarter.

