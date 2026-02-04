PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GTOFF) Price Target Increased by 59.45% to 0.02

The average one-year price target for PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (OTCPK:GTOFF) has been revised to $0.02 / share. This is an increase of 59.45% from the prior estimate of $0.01 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.01 to a high of $0.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.10% from the latest reported closing price of $0.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 26.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTOFF is 0.10%, an increase of 53.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.63% to 40,630,270K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,550,328K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,765,318K shares , representing a decrease of 17.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTOFF by 39.14% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,610,719K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,216,172K shares , representing a decrease of 13.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTOFF by 40.07% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,890,998K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160,142K shares , representing a decrease of 14.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTOFF by 38.47% over the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 1,624,191K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633,012K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTOFF by 28.14% over the last quarter.

GEMIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 1,235,499K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

