PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BKRKY) Price Target Increased by 9.84% to 20.65

The average one-year price target for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (OTCPK:BKRKY) has been revised to 20.65 / share. This is an increase of 9.84% from the prior estimate of 18.80 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.39 to a high of 21.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.31% from the latest reported closing price of 20.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKRKY is 0.44%, a decrease of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 4,403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,842K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKRKY by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 1,040K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239K shares, representing a decrease of 19.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKRKY by 11.92% over the last quarter.

BRWIX - AMG Managers Brandywine Fund Class I holds 1,017K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Group holds 387K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKRKY by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 52K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKRKY by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.