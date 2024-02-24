PT Bank Mandiri (PPERY) Price Target Increased by 8.46% to 18.49

The average one-year price target for PT Bank Mandiri (OTCPK:PPERY) has been revised to 18.49 / share. This is an increase of 8.46% from the prior estimate of 17.04 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.24 to a high of 19.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.85% from the latest reported closing price of 18.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT Bank Mandiri. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPERY is 0.61%, an increase of 7.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.64% to 7,274,718K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 761,760K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691,353K shares, representing an increase of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPERY by 15.59% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 605,896K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609,771K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPERY by 5.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 602,007K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 592,401K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPERY by 6.03% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 582,230K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538,164K shares, representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPERY by 14.96% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 523,357K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527,546K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPERY by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.