PT Bank Mandiri (PPERY) Price Target Increased by 11.55% to 12.79

The average one-year price target for PT Bank Mandiri (OTCPK:PPERY) has been revised to $12.79 / share. This is an increase of 11.55% from the prior estimate of $11.46 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.53 to a high of $13.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.93% from the latest reported closing price of $15.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT Bank Mandiri. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPERY is 0.11%, an increase of 12.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Henry James International Management holds 150K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 87K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPERY by 22.91% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 9K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 131.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPERY by 53.89% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

