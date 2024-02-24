PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRF) Price Target Increased by 10.74% to 0.71

The average one-year price target for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCPK:PBCRF) has been revised to 0.71 / share. This is an increase of 10.74% from the prior estimate of 0.64 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.64 to a high of 0.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.26% from the latest reported closing price of 0.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBCRF is 0.90%, a decrease of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 11,908,626K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 756,157K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763,334K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBCRF by 2.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 752,312K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740,774K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBCRF by 2.56% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 609,319K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420,990K shares, representing an increase of 30.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBCRF by 48.44% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 602,279K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 529,843K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475,452K shares, representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBCRF by 2.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.