PT Astra International Tbk (PTAIF) Price Target Increased by 25.39% to 0.43

The average one-year price target for PT Astra International Tbk (OTCPK:PTAIF) has been revised to $0.43 / share. This is an increase of 25.39% from the prior estimate of $0.34 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.32 to a high of $0.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.08% from the latest reported closing price of $0.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT Astra International Tbk. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 21.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTAIF is 0.33%, an increase of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.30% to 2,321,881K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 290,121K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285,497K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTAIF by 1.04% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 265,040K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 257,470K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTAIF by 2.50% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 133,463K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,519K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTAIF by 15.21% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 127,142K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,930K shares , representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTAIF by 16.71% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 117,524K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145,294K shares , representing a decrease of 23.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTAIF by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.