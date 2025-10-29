PT Astra International Tbk - Depositary Receipt (PTAIY) Price Target Increased by 12.12% to 8.03

The average one-year price target for PT Astra International Tbk - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PTAIY) has been revised to $8.03 / share. This is an increase of 12.12% from the prior estimate of $7.16 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.90 to a high of $8.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.10% from the latest reported closing price of $5.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT Astra International Tbk - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTAIY is 0.01%, an increase of 8.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 136K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 74K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing a decrease of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTAIY by 4.34% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 39K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTAIY by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 19K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTAIY by 34.94% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.