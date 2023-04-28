PT Astra International (PTAIY) Declares $0.74 Dividend

PT Astra International said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.74 per share ($1.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 17.88%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT Astra International. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTAIY is 0.02%, an increase of 29.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.88% to 93K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PT Astra International is 8.81. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $9.16. The average price target represents an increase of 5.81% from its latest reported closing price of 8.33.

The projected annual revenue for PT Astra International is 287,811,267MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 714.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 63K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 14.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTAIY by 21.04% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTAIY by 84.09% over the last quarter.

