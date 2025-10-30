PT Alamtri Resources Indonesia Tbk (PADEF) Price Target Decreased by 12.68% to 0.16

The average one-year price target for PT Alamtri Resources Indonesia Tbk (OTCPK:PADEF) has been revised to $0.16 / share. This is a decrease of 12.68% from the prior estimate of $0.18 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.10 to a high of $0.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.09% from the latest reported closing price of $0.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in PT Alamtri Resources Indonesia Tbk. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 9.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PADEF is 0.15%, an increase of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.00% to 1,482,114K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 138,394K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145,652K shares , representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PADEF by 13.56% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 127,045K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 136,815K shares , representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PADEF by 19.52% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 116,418K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123,774K shares , representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PADEF by 5.98% over the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 100,690K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,461K shares , representing an increase of 13.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PADEF by 4.77% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 82,586K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

