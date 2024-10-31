News & Insights

Psyence Group Sells Stake to Psyence Biomedical

October 31, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

Psyence Group (TSE:PSYG) has released an update.

Psyence Group has successfully closed the disposal of its 11.13% stake in PsyLabs to Psyence Biomedical, receiving 2,000,000 shares of Psyence Biomedical’s common stock as part of the transaction. This strategic move strengthens Psyence Biomedical’s position as a vertically integrated developer of psychedelic-based therapeutics. Additionally, a debt-for-equity swap agreement was executed, further aligning the financial interests of both companies.

