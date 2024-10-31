Psyence Group Sells Stake to Psyence Biomedical

Psyence Group (TSE:PSYG) has released an update.

Psyence Group has successfully closed the disposal of its 11.13% stake in PsyLabs to Psyence Biomedical, receiving 2,000,000 shares of Psyence Biomedical’s common stock as part of the transaction. This strategic move strengthens Psyence Biomedical’s position as a vertically integrated developer of psychedelic-based therapeutics. Additionally, a debt-for-equity swap agreement was executed, further aligning the financial interests of both companies.

For further insights into TSE:PSYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.