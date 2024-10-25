Psyence Group Expands Psilocybin Clinical Trials

Psyence Group (TSE:PSYG) has released an update.

Psyence Group’s NASDAQ-listed associate, Psyence Biomedical, has announced the recruitment of Empax Center in Australia as the second site for its Phase IIb clinical trial on psilocybin-based treatments for Adjustment Disorder in palliative care. This marks a significant milestone as the trial aims to begin patient treatments soon with the first subject expected in early December. The company looks forward to announcing topline data by the second half of 2025, which could lead to pivotal registrational studies.

