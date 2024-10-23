News & Insights

Psyence Biomedical Plans Key Shareholder Meeting

October 23, 2024

Psyence Biomedical (PBM) has released an update.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. has announced an upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders on November 12, 2024, in New York. The agenda includes reviewing audited financial statements, appointing auditors, electing directors, and approving amendments to the equity incentive plan and consolidation of common shares. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these key resolutions.

