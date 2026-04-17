BioTech
PBM

Psyence BioMed Welcomes U.S. Action To Advance Ibogaine Research; Stock Up

April 17, 2026 — 11:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) said it supports emerging U.S. executive efforts to advance regulated research into Ibogaine, a naturally occurring psychedelic compound being studied for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other serious mental health conditions.

Ibogaine remains a Schedule I substance in the U.S., and patients often seek unregulated access abroad. The anticipated federal action signals growing recognition of the need for controlled evidence-based research into new therapeutic options, particularly for treatment-resistant conditions.

"As global interest in Ibogaine accelerates, structured research and regulated development pathways are essential to improving both patient safety and long-term access," said Jody Aufrichtig, CEO of Psyence Biomedical. He noted that standardized, responsibly sourced Ibogaine will be critical as the regulatory landscape evolves.

PsyLabs, the company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) development arm, is federally licensed to cultivate, extract, and export psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds to legal medical and research markets. Its GMP-compliant facility supports global distribution and ongoing clinical programs.

The company recently implemented a 16-for-100 reverse stock split on February 2, 2026.

PBM is currently trading at $8.27, up 40.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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