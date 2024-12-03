News & Insights

Psyence Biomed Strengthens Position with Valuable Stake and Trials

December 03, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Psyence Biomedical (PBM) has released an update.

Psyence Biomedical has doubled the value of its stake in PsyLabs to approximately $2 million, while reducing its debt through strategic debt-for-equity swaps. The company is progressing with its Phase IIb clinical trial for psilocybin-based treatments in palliative care, which could enhance its standing in the Nasdaq market. These developments position Psyence Biomed for significant growth and increased financial stability moving into 2025.

