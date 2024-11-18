Psychemedics reminds stockholders to cast votes for Annual Meeting

Psychemedics (PMD) Corporation reminds its stockholders to vote ahead of the Company’s upcoming annual meeting of stockholders scheduled for November 25, 2024. Each stockholder’s vote is important. The Company’s Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote “FOR” each proposal at the annual meeting.Instructions for voting your shares are set forth below. The record date for the annual meeting is October 8, 2024. If you have previously voted your shares and do not wish to change your vote, you do not need to take any action. If you have already voted or given your proxy and wish to change your vote, you should follow the procedures described below and in the proxy materials previously distributed for the annual meeting. Even if you plan to attend the annual meeting, we urge you to vote by proxy in advance.

