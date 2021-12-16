Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -72.22% decrease from the prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of PMD was $7.24, representing a -18.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.90 and a 75.3% increase over the 52 week low of $4.13.
PMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). PMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.06.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pmd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
