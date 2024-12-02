News & Insights

Psychemedics Announces 1-for-5,000 Reverse Stock Split, 5,000-for-1 Forward Stock Split

December 02, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Psychemedics Corp. (PMD), a provider of hair testing for drugs of abuse, announced on Monday that its Board has approved 1-for-5,000 reverse stock split of its shares followed immediately by a 5,000-for-1 forward stock split of its stock with effect from December 3.

The company expects savings of over $845,000 on an annual basis as a result of the proposed deregistration and delisting transaction.

On December 4, the stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq on a post-forward stock split basis under the existing symbol 'PMD.'

Stockholders who hold fewer than 5,000 shares, immediately prior to the reverse stock split will be paid $2.35 in cash.

Shareholders owning over 5,000 shares will not be entitled to receive any cash for their fractional share interests resulting from the reverse stock split.

