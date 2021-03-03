PSXP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.34, changing hands as high as $29.51 per share. Phillips 66 Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSXP's low point in its 52 week range is $19 per share, with $55.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.23.

