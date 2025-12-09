PSX Stock Climbs 1.5% After Latest Retail Business Divestment

On Dec 1, 2025, Phillips 66 PSX completed the divestment of 65% interest in its German and Austrian fuel retail marketing business. The buyer was a consortium owned by the affiliates of Energy Equation Partners and Stonepeak. On Dec.8, 2025, PSX stock closed at $139.06 per share. Investors may be optimistic about PSX, as the stock has risen 1.5% since the last divestment and is up 10.91% year to date, enhancing its appeal.

PSX estimated the enterprise value of the retail marketing business at $2.8 billion, and received $1.6 billion in pre-tax proceeds from the sale. The company added that it will retain 35% of non-operational interests in the business.

This move was executed with a clear strategy to focus on more profitable and attractive businesses. Phillips 66 believes that, over the long run, it will not only generate more value for its shareholders but also lower its debt profile.

Investors should note that this is not the first time that PSX has divested assets. In fact, the company has divested more than $5 billion in assets since 2022 while strengthening its positions in two key areas, comprising the U.S. Central Corridor and the Gulf Coast.

Following the closure of the deal, Phillips 66, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) has also entered into a multi-year agreement to supply end products from its Mineraloelraffinerie Oberrhein GmbH & Co. KG (MiRO) Refinery to the new joint venture.

Other key players in the downstream space are PBF Energy Inc. PBF, Valero Energy Corporation VLO, and Chevron Corporation CVX. With the price of West Texas Intermediate crude currently trading below the $60 per barrel mark, the refining operations of PSX, PBF, VLO and CVX are benefiting from relatively lower raw material costs.

Notably, PBF Energy, with highly advanced refining assets, has a total daily throughput capacity of 1.023 million barrels.

Valero Energy has a strong focus on returning capital to shareholders through both dividend payments and repurchases.

Chevron, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an integrated energy giant that operates across the entire value chain, from crude oil extraction to the refining of finished products.

