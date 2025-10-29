PSX Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Refining Margins, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Phillips 66 PSX has reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s $2.04.

Total quarterly revenues of $35 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30 billion. However, the top line declined from the year-ago level of $36.2 billion.

Strong quarterly earnings can be primarily attributed to higher realized refining margins worldwide. However, lower contributions from the chemical segment partially offset the positives.

Phillips 66 Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Phillips 66 price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

Segmental Results

Midstream:

The segment generated adjusted pre-tax quarterly earnings of $697 million, up from $672 million in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure is slightly below our estimate of $706 million. The outperformance was primarily driven by stronger results in the NGL business, which more than offset a slight moderation in the Transportation segment.

Chemicals:

The unit reported adjusted pre-tax earnings of $176 million, a significant decrease from $342 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure also missed our estimate of $304.7 million. The segment was impacted by weaker polyethylene chain margins, driven by lower global chemical prices and higher feedstock costs.

Refining:

The segment reported adjusted pre-tax earnings of $430 million, reversing from a loss of $67 million in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure also outpaced our estimate of $80.9 million. The improvement can be attributed to higher realized refining margins, driven by improved market crack spreads.

Realized refining margins worldwide increased to $12.15 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $8.31. In the Central Corridor and Gulf Coast, margins increased to $15.82 and $8.74 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $14.19 and $6.39, respectively.

The West Coast’s margins improved to $12.31 per barrel from $4.34 in the year-ago quarter. In the Atlantic Basin/Europe, the metric increased to $11.94 per barrel from $5.87 a year ago.

Marketing & Specialties:

Adjusted pre-tax earnings declined to $477 million from $583 million in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure beat our projection of $392.2 million. The decline can be attributed to lower marketing fuel margins.

Realized marketing fuel margins in the United States declined to $2.04 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.45, and the same in the international markets went down to $5.37 per barrel from $6.19 a year ago.

Renewable Fuels:

The segment reported an adjusted pre-tax loss of $43 million, narrower than the $116-million loss in the year-ago quarter. Our model projected an adjusted pre-tax loss of $61.9 million.

Costs & Expenses

Total costs and expenses in the third quarter decreased to $34.8 billion from $35.8 billion in the year-ago period. Our projection for the same was pinned at $26.1 billion.

Financial Condition

Phillips 66 generated $1.2 billion in net cash from operations in the reported quarter, an increase from $1.1 billion in the year-ago period. The company’s capital expenditure and investments totaled $541 million. It paid out dividends of $484 million in the third quarter.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $2 billion. Total debt was $21.8 billion, reflecting a debt-to-capitalization of 44%.

PSX’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, PSX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ, Cheniere Energy Inc. LNG and Cenovus Energy CVE, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Canadian Natural Resourcesis one of the largest independent energy companies in Canada engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The company boasts of a diversified portfolio of crude oil, natural gas, bitumen and synthetic crude oil.

Canadian Natural Resources continues to prove how disciplined capital allocation creates lasting shareholder value. The company has delivered 25 consecutive years of dividend increases, one of the longest streaks among global oil producers. Since 2001, dividends have grown at a 21% compound annual rate, reflecting a steadfast commitment to shareholder returns through both strong and weak commodity cycles.

Cheniere Energy is primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas (LNG). It constructs and operates LNG terminals, and is involved in LNG and natural gas marketing.

Cheniere Energy maintains a solid financial position, with $1.6 billion in cash and $9.7 billion in total available liquidity as of June 2025. The company recently refinanced its revolving credit facility, extending maturities and reducing borrowing costs. This financial flexibility supports growth initiatives and mitigates risks associated with market volatility.

Cenovus Energy is a leading integrated energy firm. Starting from pumping out oil from its oil sands projects in Canada, the company’s operations comprise marketing the produced oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Cenovus Energy has made its oil sands operations the foundation of its upstream business, relying on steam-assisted gravity drainage rather than mining. Cenovus Energy operates key projects at Christina Lake, Foster Creek and Sunrise, all in Alberta. With its innovative approach and low emissions profile, Cenovus Energy continues to set benchmarks in efficiency, sustainability and reliable thermal production.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.