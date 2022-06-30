PSX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.93, changing hands as low as $81.73 per share. Phillips 66 shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSX's low point in its 52 week range is $63.19 per share, with $111.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.18. The PSX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

