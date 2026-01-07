PSX Expands UK Footprint With Lindsey Refinery Asset Purchase

Phillips 66 PSX announced that it agreed to buy the assets and infrastructure of the Lindsey Oil Refinery in the U.K. The deal is subject to customary regulatory clearances and other closing conditions.

In June 2025, the assets of the refinery were put up for sale through an auction by the refinery’s previous owner as it went bankrupt.FTI Consulting was appointed to manage the sale, wherein PSX prevailed as the winner.

Following thorough assessment Phillips 66 decided not to reopen Lindsey Oil Refinery as an independent operational refinery but planned to integrate key assets — mainly the storage and other infrastructure assets — into its Humber Refinery operations, as the site is deemed unviable in its current form due to scale and facility limitations.

Following the integration, PSX will enhance the U.K.’s energy security by boosting production and supply of fuels from the nearby Humber Refinery while protecting hundreds of well-paid, high-quality jobs. This will generate additional cash flow, thereby bringing stability to its business model.

Phillips 66, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), plans to expand into cleaner fuels, while still supplying conventional fuels, thereby enabling the business to remain in line with the global shift.

PSX’s refining activities are highly exposed to crude price volatility. Some other downstream players are Valero Energy Corporation VLO, PBF Energy Inc. PBF and Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR. VLO, PBF and PARR each carry a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold) at present. The West Texas Intermediate crude price is currently below $60 per barrel, and the refining operations of PSX, VLO, PBF and PARR are benefiting from relatively lower raw material costs.

Valero Energy possesses 15 petroleum refineries across the United States, the U.K. and Canada, with a daily throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels.

PBF Energy has two refineries located on the Delaware River, one refinery near Toledo, OH, one refinery outside New Orleans, LA, one refinery in Torrance, CA, and its most recent refinery acquired in Martinez City, CA.

Par Pacific Holdings has four refineries operating in the United States.

