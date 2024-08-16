PSX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/20/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/20/24, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.15, payable on 9/3/24. As a percentage of PSX's recent stock price of $138.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Phillips 66 to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when PSX shares open for trading on 8/20/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PSX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSX's low point in its 52 week range is $107.851 per share, with $174.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.17.

In Friday trading, Phillips 66 shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

