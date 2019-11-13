PSX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/15/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/19, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 12/2/19. As a percentage of PSX's recent stock price of $117.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Phillips 66 to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when PSX shares open for trading on 11/15/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PSX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSX's low point in its 52 week range is $78.44 per share, with $119.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.89.

In Wednesday trading, Phillips 66 shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

