PSTV Stock Surges as FDA Accepts Proprietary Name for Lead Drug

Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV were up a staggering 170.1% on March 20 after the company announced that the FDA has conditionally accepted — Reyobiq — as the new proprietary name for PSTV’s lead therapeutic candidate, rhenium Re186 obisbemeda.

Plus Therapeutics’ request for a proprietary name review for Reyobiq must be submitted after the new drug application (NDA) is filed for the candidate.

Per the company, going forward, all communications related to the USAN-adopted and INN-proposed rhenium Re186 obisbemeda generic name will now use the newly accepted proprietary name of Reyobiq.

A novel injectable radiotherapy, Reyobiq (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda), is being specifically developed to deliver highly targeted high-dose radiation in central nervous system tumors, with the potential to reduce risks and improve patient outcomes.

In the past year, shares of Plus Therapeutics have declined 26.2% compared with the industry’s decrease of 6.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Recent Updates on PSTV's Reyobiq

Plus Therapeutics is developing Reyobiq for treating leptomeningeal metastases (“LM”) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM).

Earlier this month, the FDA granted an Orphan Drug Designation to Reyobiq for the treatment of LM in patients with lung cancer. LM is a rare cancer complication in which the primary cancer spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid and leptomeninges that cover the brain and spinal cord.

Enrollment has been completed in the ReSPECT-LM phase I single-dose escalation study, which will evaluate the safety, tolerability and potential efficacy of intrathecally administered Reyobiq in patients with LM.

PSTV is now gearing up for a phase II single-dose expansion study and a phase I multiple-dose study on Reyobiq for patients with LM.

The company is evaluating Reyobiq in the phase I/II ReSPECT-GBM study for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma.

In the absence of a marketed product, successful development of Reyobiq remains in key focus for Plus Therapeutics.

PSTV's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Plus Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD, Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX and Arvinas Inc. ARVN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Gilead’s earnings per share have increased from $7.56 to $7.87 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $7.76 to $8.27. In the past year, shares of GILD have rallied 45.8%.

GILD’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.47%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Dynavax’s earnings per share have increased from 32 cents to 33 cents for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from 49 cents to 57 cents. In the past year, shares of DVAX have rallied 10.8%.

DVAX’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 9.58%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Arvinas’ loss per share have narrowed from $4.42 to $3.49 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.19 to $3.65. In the past year, shares of ARVN have plunged 78.5%.

ARVN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 32.56%.

