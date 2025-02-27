$PSTL stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PSTL stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,547,885 of trading volume.

$PSTL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PSTL:

$PSTL insiders have traded $PSTL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW SPODEK (CEO and Director) purchased 7,968 shares for an estimated $103,584

$PSTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $PSTL stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

