$PSTL stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PSTL stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,547,885 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PSTL:
$PSTL Insider Trading Activity
$PSTL insiders have traded $PSTL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW SPODEK (CEO and Director) purchased 7,968 shares for an estimated $103,584
$PSTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $PSTL stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 284,855 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,717,357
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 215,594 shares (-91.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,813,501
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 185,167 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,416,429
- ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT added 173,515 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,264,370
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 111,891 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,460,177
- DAKOTA WEALTH MANAGEMENT removed 109,799 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,432,876
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 107,887 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,407,925
