PSTL Q1 AFFO Misses Estimates on Higher Expenses, Guidance Raised

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. PSTL reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted FFO (AFFO) per share of 33 cents, up 3.1% year over year, but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents by 5.7%. Total revenues were $26.6 million, up 20.3% year over year, but came in 0.8% below the consensus mark.



Results reflected strong rent roll growth from acquisitions and embedded internal growth, partly offset by higher corporate overhead as the platform scaled. The owned portfolio ended the quarter 99.8% occupied, underscoring steady demand for USPS-leased assets.

PSTL's Top Line Rises on Portfolio Growth

Rental income increased 21.6% year over year to $26.1 million, supported by internal growth and acquisition volume. Fee and other revenues were $0.5 million, bringing total revenues to $26.6 million for the quarter.



During the period, PSTL acquired 61 USPS-leased properties for $34.6 million (excluding closing costs). The purchases comprised about 195,000 net leasable interior square feet, with a weighted-average rental rate of $14.56 per square foot and a weighted-average cash capitalization rate of approximately 7.4%, adding to the rent base and supporting revenue growth.

Postal Realty Highlights Leasing Visibility

Management emphasized the predictability of its rent stream and pointed to improving visibility from longer-duration leases that include annual escalators. The company also introduced a 2027 same-store cash revenue growth outlook of approximately 6.5%, which it tied to its leasing approach with the Postal Service.



As of March 31, 2026, the owned portfolio consisted of 1,978 properties across 49 states and one territory, totaling about 7.3 million net leasable interior square feet. The company also cited a high tenant retention backdrop, referencing a 99.6% retention rate.

PSTL's Cost Profile Pressures the Quarter's Beat Potential

Expense pressure weighed on results despite revenue growth. On a year-over-year basis, real estate taxes were up to $3.1 million from $2.6 million, and property operating expenses of $2.8 million increased from $2.5 million, reflecting the larger portfolio base.



General and administrative expenses rose to $5.4 million from $4.9 million. Net interest expense totaled $4.4 million, up from $3.6 million, reflecting a larger debt load alongside portfolio expansion.

Postal Realty's Balance Sheet Stays Conservative

Postal Realty ended first-quarter 2026 with net debt of $385.4 million and leverage of 5.2X net debt to pro forma annualized adjusted EBITDA. Net debt to enterprise value was 36.9%, while fixed charge coverage and adjusted interest coverage were 4.2X and 4.4X, respectively.



Liquidity improved following the February 2026 credit facility expansion that increased the revolver to $250 million and the 2028 term loan capacity to $190 million. At quarter-end, PSTL had $201.0 million undrawn on the revolver and said that 84% of debt was set to fixed rates (including hedges), supporting balance sheet flexibility, with no meaningful maturities showing up until 2028 in the company’s debt schedule.



Equity issuance remained a key funding source, with $59.7 million of gross proceeds raised through the ATM program in the first quarter and $52.8 million of forward ATM equity unsettled as of May 5, 2026.

PSTL Raises Guidance and Lifts Acquisition Target

For 2026, PSTL increased AFFO guidance by one cent to a range of $1.40-$1.42 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $1.40.



The company also raised its 2026 acquisition guidance by $15 million to $130-$140 million and guided same-store cash NOI growth in the range of 6%-7%. The updated acquisition target signals a continued emphasis on external growth as Postal Realty works to scale its footprint in last-mile and flex assets.

PSTL's Zacks Rank

Postal Realty currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

Upcoming Earnings Releases

We now look forward to the earnings releases of other REITs — OUTFRONT Media Inc. OUT and Lamar Advertising Company LAMR — both of which are slated to report on May 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s first-quarter 2026 FFO per share stands at 28 cents, indicating a significant increase year over year. OUT currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamar Advertising’s first-quarter 2025 FFO per share has been revised a cent upward over the past three months to $1.57. LAMR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.