PSTG, TierPoint Unveil Imaging Storage-as-a-Service for Healthcare

Pure Storage, Inc.’s PSTG all-flash technology was leveraged by TierPoint to launch a cutting-edge Imaging Storage-as-a-Service solution designed specifically for the healthcare sector. The offering is designed to tackle the growing challenges associated with medical imaging data, ranging from rising storage costs and performance limitations to stringent security requirements.

This innovative solution integrates Pure Storage’s high-performance infrastructure with TierPoint’s HIPAA-compliant, secure data centers and award-winning managed services. The result is a scalable, cloud-enabled storage service that not only supports AI-driven imaging workloads but also enables long-term data retention. The per-study billing model provides healthcare organizations with greater cost predictability while significantly accelerating image retrieval and strengthening data protection for mission-critical assets.

Pure Storage highlighted that with this new service, they are enabling healthcare providers to align storage costs directly with patient care delivery models. The goal is to give providers the performance, flexibility and resilience they need to scale operations efficiently while focusing on what matters most—improving patient outcomes.

Pure Storage and TierPoint are jointly tackling a major challenge in healthcare IT by delivering a modern storage infrastructure that enhances diagnostic capabilities, boosts operational efficiency and supports improved patient outcomes.

Pure Storage continues to reshape the future of enterprise storage with innovations tailored for modern data workloads—particularly AI, containerization and high-performance computing. The release of Portworx Enterprise 3.3 during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 expands its leadership in Kubernetes-native storage and data management. The update includes support for VM workloads, enabling enterprises to manage both containers and virtual machines in a unified and scalable environment, addressing hybrid deployment scenarios common in modern IT.

The rollout of FlashBlade//EXA and steady adoption of the //E family, supporting AI and HPC workloads, augur well. Storage-as-a-Service TCV sales jumped 70% in the fiscal first quarter, fueled by large and small Evergreen//One deals.

Additionally, Pure Storage and Nutanix teamed up to offer a joint solution for managing virtual workloads on a modern infrastructure stack. This integrated offering simplifies deployment and enhances operational efficiency, which is ideal for IT teams scaling up virtual environments in hybrid clouds. It has further deepened its collaboration with NVIDIA, integrating NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference designs into its FlashBlade lineup. This move solidifies Pure Storage’s role in supporting AI infrastructure needs.

With cyber threats rising, the firm expanded its partnership with Rubrik to offer enhanced protection for unstructured data. This solution improves threat detection, data management and recovery capabilities that are critical in today’s ransomware-prone environment.

PSTG’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Pure Storage currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 15.4% in the past year compared with the Computer- Storage Devices industry's decline of 32.4%.



Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Western Digital Corporation WDC, Teradata Corporation TDC and PTC Inc. PTC. WDC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while TDC and PTC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Western Digital’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.3%. In the last reported quarter, WDC delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. Its shares have decreased 21.5% in the past year.

Teradata’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 24.63%. In the last reported quarter, TDC delivered an earnings surprise of 15.79%. Its shares have declined 37.4% in the past year.

PTC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while in line in one, with the average surprise being 14.57%. In the last reported quarter, PTC delivered an earnings surprise of 29.71%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.5%. Its shares have decreased 6% in the past year.

