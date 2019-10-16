PSTG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.96, changing hands as high as $18.30 per share. PURE Storage Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSTG's low point in its 52 week range is $12.675 per share, with $23.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.27.

