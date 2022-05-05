PSTG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.72, changing hands as low as $27.46 per share. PURE Storage Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSTG's low point in its 52 week range is $16.79 per share, with $36.709 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.68.

