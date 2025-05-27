$PSQH stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PSQH stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,398,749 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PSQH:
$PSQH Insider Trading Activity
$PSQH insiders have traded $PSQH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSQH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIE LANGSTON has made 2 purchases buying 52,000 shares for an estimated $103,904 and 0 sales.
- BRADLEY SEARLE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,281 shares for an estimated $13,452
- MICHAEL STEPHEN SEIFERT (Founder, President, CEO) purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $10,012
- SARAH GABEL SEIFERT (Pres. of EveryLife, Inc.) purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $10,012
$PSQH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $PSQH stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HEIGHTS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,285,410 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,943,588
- AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,233,195 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,598,705
- BELPOINTE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 804,315 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,841,881
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 746,849 shares (+74684.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,710,284
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 213,739 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $489,462
- SPIRE WEALTH MANAGEMENT added 160,601 shares (+68.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $367,776
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 148,916 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $341,017
