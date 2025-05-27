$PSQH stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PSQH stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,398,749 of trading volume.

$PSQH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PSQH:

$PSQH insiders have traded $PSQH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSQH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIE LANGSTON has made 2 purchases buying 52,000 shares for an estimated $103,904 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRADLEY SEARLE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,281 shares for an estimated $13,452

MICHAEL STEPHEN SEIFERT (Founder, President, CEO) purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $10,012

SARAH GABEL SEIFERT (Pres. of EveryLife, Inc.) purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $10,012

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PSQH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $PSQH stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $PSQH on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.