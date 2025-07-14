$PSQH stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PSQH stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,456,801 of trading volume.

$PSQH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PSQH (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PSQH stock page ):

$PSQH insiders have traded $PSQH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSQH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIE LANGSTON has made 2 purchases buying 52,000 shares for an estimated $103,904 and 0 sales.

$PSQH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $PSQH stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PSQH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSQH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

