$PSQH stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PSQH stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,456,801 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PSQH (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PSQH stock page):
$PSQH Insider Trading Activity
$PSQH insiders have traded $PSQH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSQH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIE LANGSTON has made 2 purchases buying 52,000 shares for an estimated $103,904 and 0 sales.
$PSQH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $PSQH stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HEIGHTS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,285,410 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,943,588
- BELPOINTE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 804,315 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,841,881
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 746,849 shares (+74684.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,710,284
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 213,739 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $489,462
- SPIRE WEALTH MANAGEMENT added 160,601 shares (+68.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $367,776
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 148,916 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $341,017
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 135,384 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $310,029
$PSQH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSQH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025
