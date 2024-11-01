PSQ Holdings Streamlines Workforce Amid Strategic Changes

An announcement from PSQ Holdings ( (PSQH) ) is now available.

PSQ Holdings, Inc. has executed a strategic plan to enhance its B2B sales and marketing efforts by cutting over 35% of its workforce, incurring a one-time severance charge of $355,772.90 plus COBRA costs. This move aims to streamline operations and focus on key personnel, though additional unforeseen costs may arise.

Find detailed analytics on PSQH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.