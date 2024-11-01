News & Insights

PSQ Holdings Streamlines Workforce Amid Strategic Changes

November 01, 2024 — 05:18 pm EDT

PSQ Holdings, Inc. has executed a strategic plan to enhance its B2B sales and marketing efforts by cutting over 35% of its workforce, incurring a one-time severance charge of $355,772.90 plus COBRA costs. This move aims to streamline operations and focus on key personnel, though additional unforeseen costs may arise.

