PSQ Holdings to sell 7.814M shares at $4.63 in registered direct offering

PSQ Holdings (PSQH) announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 7.814M shares of its Class A common stock at a purchase price per share of $4.63, for gross proceeds of approximately $36.2M in a registered direct offering. The offering is expected to close on or about December 5, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PSQH:
- PSQ Holdings (PSQH) Stock Surges 270% as Donald Trump Jr. Joins the Company’s Board
- PSQ Holdings up 144% after appointing Donald Trump Jr. to board
- Patriotic Marketplace PSQ Holdings, Inc trading resumes
- PSQ Holdings announces Donald Trump Jr., Willie Langston appointed to board
- Patriotic Marketplace PSQ Holdings, Inc trading halted, news pending
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.