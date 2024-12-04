PSQ Holdings to sell 7.814M shares at $4.63 in registered direct offering

PSQ Holdings (PSQH) announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 7.814M shares of its Class A common stock at a purchase price per share of $4.63, for gross proceeds of approximately $36.2M in a registered direct offering. The offering is expected to close on or about December 5, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

