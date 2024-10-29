PSQ Holdings rises 12.2%

PSQ Holdings (PSQH) is up 12.2%, or 35c to $3.21.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PSQH:
- PSQ Holdings Announces Investment and Strategic Shift
- PSQ Holdings launches payments platform, announces restructuring
- PSQ Holdings files $50M mixed securities shelf
- PSQ Holdings files to sell 11.45M shares of Class A common stock
- PSQ Holdings files to sell 10.2M shares of Class A common stock for holders
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.