PSQ Holdings (PSQH) Stock Surges 270% as Donald Trump Jr. Joins the Company’s Board

Shares of PSQ Holdings (PSQH) rose 270% in a single trading session on news that Donald Trump Jr. is joining the board of directors at the e-commerce and payments company.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PSQ Holdings owns and operates online marketplace PublicSquare, an e-commerce and payments company that sells products that include beauty, personal care, and clothing apparel. PSQH is a microcap stock. It has a market capitalization of less than $200 million and trades for just over $5 a share.

The stock was up as much as 175% at one point after the company announced that the eldest son of president-elect Donald Trump is joining its board of directors. “Don has been an investor in PublicSquare since before our IPO,” said the company in a written statement.

Financial Losses

PSQ Holdings went public in summer 2023 via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Since its IPO, PSQH stock has declined nearly 80%, even with the big jump in its share price on December 3. The company has little revenue and remains unprofitable.

For this year’s third quarter, PSQ Holding reported revenues of $6.5 million and an operating loss of more than $14 million. Despite the company’s precarious financial position, having Donald Trump Jr. on its board is viewed by investors as a positive development.

Donald Trump Jr. has joined the boards of several companies since his father won the U.S. presidential election on November 5, including Unusual Machines (UMAC), a small U.S. drone maker, and privately held venture capital firm 1789 Capital, where he’ll serve as a partner.

Is PSQH Stock a Buy?

Currently PSQ Holdings has a Moderate Buy rating based on the one analyst who covers the microcap stock. That one analyst, Darren Aftahi at Roth MKM, rates PSQH stock a Buy with a $3.50 price target, implying 40.78% downside risk from current levels.

Read more analyst ratings on PSQH stock

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.