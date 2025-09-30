PSQ Holdings (PSQH) Price Target Decreased by 31.82% to 3.82

The average one-year price target for PSQ Holdings (NYSE:PSQH) has been revised to $3.82 / share. This is a decrease of 31.82% from the prior estimate of $5.61 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.16% from the latest reported closing price of $1.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in PSQ Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSQH is 0.01%, an increase of 34.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.41% to 10,927K shares. The put/call ratio of PSQH is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,354K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares , representing an increase of 19.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSQH by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Sepio Capital holds 1,204K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 870K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 94.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSQH by 611.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 836K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing an increase of 28.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSQH by 11.41% over the last quarter.

Belpointe Asset Management holds 698K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares , representing a decrease of 15.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSQH by 37.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.