PSQ HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $PSQH Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 13, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

PSQ HOLDINGS ($PSQH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.40 per share, missing estimates of -$0.29 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $7,210,000, missing estimates of $7,620,930 by $-410,930.

PSQ HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

PSQ HOLDINGS insiders have traded $PSQH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSQH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KELLY LYNN LOEFFLER purchased 1,203,704 shares for an estimated $3,250,000
  • BRADLEY SEARLE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,281 shares for an estimated $13,452
  • MICHAEL STEPHEN SEIFERT (Founder, President, CEO) purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $10,012
  • SARAH GABEL SEIFERT (Pres. of EveryLife, Inc.) purchased 2,250 shares for an estimated $10,012

PSQ HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of PSQ HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

