PSQ Holdings Announces Offering Of 7.813 Mln Shares, Pre-Market Stock Down Over 31%

December 04, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH), a commerce and payments company, announced on Wednesday that it has inked agreements for registered direct offering of 7,813,931 class A shares at $4.63 per share.

The gross proceeds of the offering, to be closed on or about December 5, are expected to be around $36.2 million. The company aims to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

PSQH was down by 31.72 percent at $5.21 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

