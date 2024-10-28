News & Insights

PSQ Holdings Announces Investment and Strategic Shift

October 28, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

PSQ Holdings ( (PSQH) ) has provided an update.

PSQ Holdings, Inc. announced a $5.35 million private investment to boost its payments platform and streamline operations, aiming for a gross merchandise value of over $1 billion by the Christmas season. The company plans to cut staff by over 35% to reduce costs and focus on profitability, while also enhancing its marketplace to align with fintech goals. This strategic shift includes raising capital from insiders, modifying its marketplace, and launching a new affiliate fee-based offering in 2025.

