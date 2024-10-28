PSQ Holdings Announces Investment and Strategic Shift

PSQ Holdings ( (PSQH) ) has provided an update.

PSQ Holdings, Inc. announced a $5.35 million private investment to boost its payments platform and streamline operations, aiming for a gross merchandise value of over $1 billion by the Christmas season. The company plans to cut staff by over 35% to reduce costs and focus on profitability, while also enhancing its marketplace to align with fintech goals. This strategic shift includes raising capital from insiders, modifying its marketplace, and launching a new affiliate fee-based offering in 2025.

See more insights into PSQH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.