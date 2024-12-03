PSQ Holdings announces Donald Trump Jr., Willie Langston appointed to board

PSQ Holdings (PSQH), or PublicSquare, announced that Donald Trump Jr. and Willie Langston have been appointed to its board of directors effective December 3. Michael Seifert, Chairman and CEO of PublicSquare, commented, “We are pleased to have Donald Trump Jr. and Willie Langston join the PublicSquare Board as we gain momentum and scale in the fintech space. As shareholders and accomplished business leaders, both are committed to building shareholder value by delivering on the promise of our unique platform. Don has been an investor in PublicSquare since before our IPO, and Willie invested in our most recent PIPE offering in October 2024. Don’s passion for creating a “cancel-proof” economy, his years of strategic business experience, and his leadership within the shooting sports industry offer important expertise at the board level. Willie’s financial acumen and capital markets expertise will assist PublicSquare as we scale our solutions while managing rapid growth as one of the most important new marketplaces for American consumers.”

