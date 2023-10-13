And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (EZJ), which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 35.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of EZJ, in morning trading today Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund (EWJ) is down about 0.9%.
VIDEO: PSQ, EZJ: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.