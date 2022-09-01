Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Short QQQ, which added 12,050,000 units, or a 10.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of CTEX, in morning trading today Array Technologies is up about 0.1%, and First Solar is lower by about 0.3%.

VIDEO: PSQ, CTEX: Big ETF Inflows

