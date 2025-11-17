PSP Swiss Property (PSPSF) Price Target Increased by 10.80% to 190.33

The average one-year price target for PSP Swiss Property (OTCPK:PSPSF) has been revised to $190.33 / share. This is an increase of 10.80% from the prior estimate of $171.78 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $171.09 to a high of $212.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.46% from the latest reported closing price of $126.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in PSP Swiss Property. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSPSF is 0.34%, an increase of 4.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 4,955K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 653K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSPSF by 8.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 408K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSPSF by 7.15% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 315K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing an increase of 31.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSPSF by 19.70% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 301K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSPSF by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 294K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

