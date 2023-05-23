PSO vs. DIS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Media Conglomerates sector might want to consider either Pearson (PSO) or Walt Disney (DIS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Pearson has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Walt Disney has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that PSO is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PSO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.60, while DIS has a forward P/E of 23.88. We also note that PSO has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01.

Another notable valuation metric for PSO is its P/B ratio of 1.34. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DIS has a P/B of 1.65.

Based on these metrics and many more, PSO holds a Value grade of A, while DIS has a Value grade of C.

PSO stands above DIS thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PSO is the superior value option right now.

